Between Ronaldo's statement and Messi's retirement: who won the Google battle?

Rarely do the two poles of world football collide so neatly. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lit up the scene at almost the same moment, with the Portuguese issuing a fiery statement that laid bare his crisis with national team coach Jorge Jesus, just as his Argentine rival reached a historic milestone of his own by announcing the end of his international career with Argentina.

Ronaldo broke his silence and opened fire on what had gone on inside the Portugal camp, spelling out the details of his row with Jorge Jesus in public. Social media erupted. The debate over the future of Portugal's captain and his relationship with the national team was suddenly everywhere. Messi, meanwhile, was living something entirely different, having played his final match in an Argentina shirt in a scene that became a global talking point.

Ronaldo's name surged on the back of that explosive statement. Messi's was tied to a historic farewell from the national team he had led to glory in recent years. From there another battle emerged, one fought well away from the pitch and measured in cold numbers: how many fans around the world went searching for each legend.

Messi sweeps aside Ronaldo in the search battle





Set the media storm aside and the search figures tell their own story, with Lionel Messi dominating the online battle. Pit the terms Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo against each other on Google Trends over the last 24 hours and Messi sits top of global interest by a wide margin over his Portuguese rival.

No surprise in Argentina, where Messi reigned, nor in Portugal, where Ronaldo held sway. Everywhere else, though, Messi's dominance stretched across a huge swathe of countries.

Brazil, Spain, France, England and Germany all tipped more clearly towards Messi when the two names went head to head. The Argentine also came out on top across a long list of major football markets beyond Europe and South America, turning what is usually a close rivalry into a landslide of global interest during the hours around his international farewell.

So while Ronaldo owned the moment inside Portugal with a statement that set tongues wagging, Messi held the whip hand online across the globe. His final appearance with Argentina pulled in more attention than Ronaldo's crisis.

Perhaps Ronaldo picked the timing deliberately, firing off his statement hours before Messi's international retirement to pull the rug from under his historic rival and drag global attention towards the Jorge Jesus saga. If so, the plan fell flat. The direct comparison between the two names in search figures across a long list of countries told a clear tale: Messi's farewell to Argentina was the event that commanded the most attention worldwide.



