Kylian Mbappé has sought to court African support in the Ballon d'Or race, invoking his connection to the continent and his Cameroonian and Algerian roots. Then Samuel Eto'o threw his weight behind a rival, Lamine Yamal, a striking stance from one of African football's most prominent legends.

Mbappé spoke to Radio France Internationale a few days ago. "Every time I visit Africa, I am received with great warmth. I have never lost touch with them. I feel the love of the fans there, and it truly gives me pleasure to feel the support of an entire continent," he said, expressing his hope to return to the continent carrying the Ballon d'Or and to dedicate it to its people in some way.

The Real Madrid forward emphasised his connection to Africa. Yet he failed to win over one of Cameroonian football's most prominent figures. Eto'o, the former Barcelona forward, announced his official backing for Yamal in the race for the award.

Writing on his social media accounts about Yamal, Eto'o said: "He deserves the Ballon d'Or. He is a genius, bold, talented... we wish him luck in the race," praising the young talent and stressing that his standing with the fans is not tied to the outcome of the race.

That stance hands Yamal prominent support from one of African football's most important stars, despite the Cameroonian roots from which Mbappé descends. It leaves the Ballon d'Or race open to a strong contest between the leading candidates for the award.