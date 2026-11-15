Share Follow GOAL on Google

One of Liverpool's stars is facing criticism over his level with the team, but the matter is entirely different when it comes to the Germany national team, where he enjoys exceptional attention, as journalist Christian Falk has revealed unexpected details about the player's relationship with manager Jürgen Klopp.

Advertisement

Wirtz (23) is enjoying an upturn at international level under Klopp (59), continuing to deliver outstanding displays in a Germany shirt despite repeated criticism in England over his form at Liverpool. An episode of the programme "Lage der Liga" on the "Bild" channel picked apart his relationship with the German coach, with technical assessments of his talent thrown in.

Joining the show were Joachim Löw, the former Germany head coach and 2014 World Cup winner, Bild's head of football Christian Falk, deputy editor-in-chief Walter Martin Straten, and host Philipp Till.

Read also: The awaited solution to Flick's crisis? Spain's star wants only Barcelona

Löw recalled the first time he called Wirtz up to the Germany national team in March 2021. The player was just 17 at the time, yet it was already clear he possessed exceptional potential to become one of football's major stars if he kept developing at the same rate. Jamal Musiala, he pointed out, joined the squad for the first time in the same period, before Euro 2021, as part of an expanded group, while Wirtz missed out on the tournament.

Since that time, Löw explained, he had noticed Wirtz's exceptional ability to read spaces and move within the pitch, along with his distinctive vision for positioning and decision-making. These traits made him a different kind of player. His abilities are not limited to what he produces with the ball at his feet but extend to his constant movement off it, which hands his team additional attacking solutions.

Advertisement Advertisement

What sets Wirtz apart in particular, the former Germany coach added, is that he is one of the best players at moving off the ball, on top of his technical skills, creative ideas and his ability to handle it. His runs in behind create large spaces in opponents' defences, which gives his teammates opportunities to exploit the gaps left by his constant movement.

Related Topics

Read also: Mourinho sacrifices Real duo, and a firm stance towards Endrick

Turning to his relationship with Klopp, Christian Falk revealed just how invested the German coach is in developing Wirtz. The player will be one of the fundamental pieces in his plans, and Klopp places great trust in him, guiding him so directly that he is informally overseeing his coaching during the current period.

Klopp follows Liverpool's matches regularly, Falk explained, by virtue of his previous relationship with the club, and is keen to stay in contact with Wirtz via text messages and phone calls after every game. Information from inside Liverpool, he added, suggested Klopp speaks with the player more than the coach who is with him at the club, Andoni Iraola, does. It hints at the scale of the role he assigns him within his project.

Advertisement

Wirtz would deliver better performances at Liverpool if handed greater responsibilities within the team, Falk continued, reckoning that Klopp is already granting him this trust and space, which shows in the way he deals with him and his constant guidance. The German journalist's remarks point to a belief that the role awaiting Wirtz in Klopp's system goes beyond merely relying on him on the pitch. It stretches to handing him greater responsibility in leading the playing system and making the difference.

Read also: "Signs of anxiety appeared on him": Bernardo Silva excluded from the Portugal camp