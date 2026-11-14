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Bernardo Silva has taken centre stage with the Portugal national team, after assuming leadership responsibilities following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, becoming captain of the team by virtue of his number of international appearances, at the age of 32.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the Real Madrid player spoke during the press conference that preceded the match against Denmark, scheduled for today in the city of Braga, where he sat alongside the coach Jorge Jesus.

Bernardo touched on the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and spoke frankly about his new situation at Real Madrid. He is not guaranteed a starting role, yet he insists he is clinging to his chance and his desire to recover his influential place in the team.

On his former teammate, Bernardo said: "Cristiano's career was a long one, and I had the honour of playing alongside him for 12 years. Of course, there is a great deal of sadness, and this day was going to come sooner or later."

He added: "But we will carry on the journey, while trying to honour Cristiano and thank him for everything he gave the national team. The new generation is coming through, as happens in all aspects of life."

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Leadership of the Portugal national team now falls on Bernardo's shoulders, and he expressed his gratitude for the task. "It is a great honour. This responsibility does not belong to just one player, it never has at any point, and it will not in the future, but rather falls on a group of experienced players."

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He continued: "We will do everything in our power to welcome the younger players, to ensure things run well inside the dressing room, and to maintain an extremely high level of work and commitment towards the national team."

The Portugal captain spoke about the scale of the burden Cristiano Ronaldo used to carry, saying: "Everyone knows the responsibility that comes with Cristiano's presence. Every time he steps onto the pitch, most of those present in the stands have come to watch him."

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He explained: "That is why the players of our national team are used to media attention, pressure and responsibility within their clubs, just as they are used to having the finger of blame pointed at them when things do not go well. I do not see that as a major problem."

Everyone wants to play

On his situation since the move to Real Madrid, Bernardo spoke frankly about the difficulty of not playing regularly. "It is always difficult. Everyone wants to play, and everyone wants to be useful."

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He added: "Throughout my career I have been used to being an influential player and playing continuously. And when I do not play, it is of course difficult."

He continued: "The coach has 27 players, which is a large number, while only 11 players can play at the same time. It is an extremely difficult task, as he has to choose from a group containing this amount of talent."

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He went on: "What I can guarantee from my side is that I will always give my best, and I will be constantly ready to try to develop and help the team with whatever it needs, whether I play 5, 10, 30 or 90 minutes. Of course, I want to play and to feel that I am a useful player."

The changes to his style of play in recent years also came up. "I do not know the exact reason, but I have now become more conservative and more thoughtful, and completely different from what I was 10 years ago."

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He pointed out: "That led me to play in other positions, and my position has become slightly deeper in midfield. But I am always available to try to help the national team and my club in whatever task the coach deems necessary."

He elaborated: "The coach has to answer that question. I think he sees me as a player in the number 8 or 10 role, that is, a link between defence and attack, and not primarily a winger."

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He concluded: "It is about achieving a balance between defence and attack, contributing to transitions, and helping the team with pressing and defensive duties in the deeper areas. A player who can do a bit of everything, that is what the coach expects from me."