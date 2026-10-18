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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BETIS-BARCELONAAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Bernal breaks his silence after the Yamal incident

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
L. Yamal
F. Bernal
Spain
Uruguay

Bellerin confirms with a message of support

Facundo Bernal has apologised for his sending-off against Barcelona, after the Real Betis midfielder aimed two headbutts at Lamine Yamal in the 54th minute.

Betis lost 5-2 at their La Cartuja home in a match drenched in refereeing controversy, with the Andalusian side also having a goal disallowed.

The newspaper Marca reported that Bernal wrote in a story on his Instagram account: "I want to apologise to my team-mates and to the Real Betis fans for leaving the team with ten men today. I am not used to reacting in this way, and I should have controlled myself in that moment. I take responsibility, and it will not happen again."

Read also: He set a trap for him: Spanish journalist on the sending-off incident, this is the worst thing about Yamal

According to the match report, Bernal grabbed Yamal by the neck and aimed two successive headbutts at his face during a confrontation between the players, with the ball out of play. Referee Ricardo de Burgos brandished the red card in his face. Yamal got a yellow.

Marca said: "The incident had begun after Fermin Lopez went down on the pitch before Abde Ezzalzouli's goal, with Lamine stepping in to defend his team-mate before falling victim to Bernal's assault."

Hector Bellerin confirmed that Bernal had apologised to his team-mates inside the dressing room. The Betis star said: "There is complete trust between us to talk about the mistakes and the achievements. We all make mistakes, and we have to put things right in the next match with a cool head and show the ambition and the energy that this team has."

Read also: Mocking Yamal's card: Betis star asks, would the same decisions be taken if they were in Barcelona's favour?

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