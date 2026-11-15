Mbappe and Olise terror! Turkey keeper Berke Ozer admits facing France's world-class duo is mission impossible

Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer has acknowledged the immense threat posed by Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash. As Les Bleus look to bounce back from defeat against Italy, Turkey are preparing a resilient defensive approach in Bordeaux.
High stakes in Bordeaux for Les Bleus
France return to home soil at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday night needing a decisive victory against Turkey to punch their ticket to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Zinedine Zidane’s side suffered their first defeat under his management on Thursday, throwing away an early lead in a 3-1 comeback loss to Italy in Milan.
That setback left Les Bleus level on points with Italy and only one point clear of Belgium, turning what looked like a straightforward qualification march into a tense final-day showdown.
Ozer highlights world-class threat of Mbappe and Olise
Awaiting France in Bordeaux is a Turkish side already relegated to League B after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Belgium, though new coach Sergen Yalcin's team remain eager to play the spoiler. Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer is fully aware of the monumental challenge facing his defence when trying to contain France's star-studded attack.
"[Kylian] Mbappe and [Michael] Olise are among the best players in the world," Ozer stated ahead of the match.
"We believe in ourselves too, and we'll do everything we can to stop them."
Yalcin plots defensive reshuffle to contain France
Turkey showed bright sparks in their previous outing, including Arda Guler’s stunning free-kick against Belgium, but coach Yalcin lamented the defensive errors that ultimately cost his side. Eager to tighten up after conceding simple goals in Izmir, Yalcin confirmed that his side will adopt a more cautious approach against Les Bleus.
"We will set up a bit differently in the France match compared to the Belgium game. We will be slightly more defensive," Yalcin explained.
"The players' positions will also change. Changes like these are very normal, depending on your opponents."
Les Bleus look to seal quarter-final spot
Despite the sudden pressure following their San Siro wake-up call, Zidane remains supremely confident in his squad's ability to bounce back and secure qualification. With Mbappe and Olise expected to spearhead the attack, France hold their destiny in their own hands on home turf.
A disciplined performance in Bordeaux will guarantee Les Bleus a spot in the March quarter-finals, ensuring their Nations League campaign stays firmly on track.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.