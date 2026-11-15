Mbappe and Olise terror! Turkey keeper Berke Ozer admits facing France's world-class duo is mission impossible

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Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer has acknowledged the immense threat posed by Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash. As Les Bleus look to bounce back from defeat against Italy, Turkey are preparing a resilient defensive approach in Bordeaux.

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High stakes in Bordeaux for Les Bleus

France return to home soil at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday night needing a decisive victory against Turkey to punch their ticket to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Zinedine Zidane’s side suffered their first defeat under his management on Thursday, throwing away an early lead in a 3-1 comeback loss to Italy in Milan.

That setback left Les Bleus level on points with Italy and only one point clear of Belgium, turning what looked like a straightforward qualification march into a tense final-day showdown.

Ozer highlights world-class threat of Mbappe and Olise

Awaiting France in Bordeaux is a Turkish side already relegated to League B after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Belgium, though new coach Sergen Yalcin's team remain eager to play the spoiler. Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer is fully aware of the monumental challenge facing his defence when trying to contain France's star-studded attack.

"[Kylian] Mbappe and [Michael] Olise are among the best players in the world," Ozer stated ahead of the match.

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"We believe in ourselves too, and we'll do everything we can to stop them."

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Next matches FRA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 TUR Watch

Yalcin plots defensive reshuffle to contain France

Turkey showed bright sparks in their previous outing, including Arda Guler’s stunning free-kick against Belgium, but coach Yalcin lamented the defensive errors that ultimately cost his side. Eager to tighten up after conceding simple goals in Izmir, Yalcin confirmed that his side will adopt a more cautious approach against Les Bleus.

"We will set up a bit differently in the France match compared to the Belgium game. We will be slightly more defensive," Yalcin explained.

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"The players' positions will also change. Changes like these are very normal, depending on your opponents."

Les Bleus look to seal quarter-final spot

Despite the sudden pressure following their San Siro wake-up call, Zidane remains supremely confident in his squad's ability to bounce back and secure qualification. With Mbappe and Olise expected to spearhead the attack, France hold their destiny in their own hands on home turf.

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A disciplined performance in Bordeaux will guarantee Les Bleus a spot in the March quarter-finals, ensuring their Nations League campaign stays firmly on track.