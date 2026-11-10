Gabriel Jesus couldn't help himself. Watching Pedri from the bench, the Brazilian blurted out a line that has since set tongues wagging around Barcelona: "What a player, he's amazing!"

Pedri showed once again why he ranks among the finest footballers of his generation. His display in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at Wembley Stadium dazzled his team-mates as much as the fans.

Movistar Plus cameras picked up the exchange between Gabriel Jesus and Alejandro Balde on the Barcelona bench, both marvelling at what the Canarian midfielder was doing to Atletico.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported the conversation. "What a player Pedri is! An unbelievable player," Jesus said.

Balde agreed instantly. "He's a truly wonderful player, brother," the full-back replied, backing up his team-mate's words.

The praise was no fluke. Pedri produced an exceptional performance in one of La Liga's toughest fixtures. After a difficult first half for Barcelona, the Tenerife native seized the initiative, organising the play and dictating the tempo.

He shaped the second half above all, as Barcelona imposed their possession game and turned the match around.

Everything looks easier with the Canary Islander on the pitch. His team-mates say so, and the Wembley night confirmed it again: Pedri isn't just a midfielder, he's the brain that runs the whole of Barcelona.