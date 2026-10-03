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Real Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Benatia storms into the Cristiano Ronaldo crisis with a bold statement

Portugal
C. Ronaldo
M. Benatia
Portugal vs Norway
Norway
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark
Norway vs Portugal
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona
Neftchi Fargona
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl
Al-Wasl
Portugal
Norway
Denmark
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan
United Arab Emirates

The Moroccan breaks his silence

Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the Portugal camp after the win over Norway has thrown the captain's international future into doubt, with tensions bubbling behind the scenes.

Ronaldo spent the 2-1 victory over Norway on the bench. He then left the camp in Copenhagen following coach Jorge Jesus' press conference, where Jesus insisted that he alone decides the starting line-up.

Hours later, the Al-Nassr star boarded his private jet and flew out. His departure quickly became a national talking point in Portugal, with questions swirling over how long he will carry on with the Selecao.

Mehdi Benatia, Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate and now a pundit on "Canal+", used the moment to voice his hope that the forward keeps playing for his country.



Speaking in comments carried by French website "Foot Mercato", the former Morocco captain said: "I hope we see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Portugal national team and receive the tribute he deserves."

Benatia wants Ronaldo to extend his international career and go out with a send-off worthy of what he has given Portugal down the years. For now, the Portuguese public waits to see what their legend does next.



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