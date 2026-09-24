Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham has received a special honour around two months after the 2026 World Cup wrapped up.

Bellingham features in the England squad for Saturday's UEFA Nations League clash with Spain at Wembley.

Barring any surprises, he's almost certain to start. He's one of the leaders of Thomas Tuchel's side.

The midfielder was outstanding at the World Cup, finishing third in the scoring charts on seven goals, behind Kylian Mbappé on 10 and Messi on eight.

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Two months on from the tournament, FIFA handed Bellingham the Bronze Boot. Here's the twist: he had no idea he could pick up an award for finishing third among the top scorers.

Speaking to newspaper "AS", Jude said: "The World Cup Bronze Boot... I didn't even know it existed, but thanks anyway."

England reached the semi-final before Argentina knocked them out, leaving Bellingham short of another final after the Euro 2024 defeat to Spain.

Now he gets another crack at Spain this week, this time up against Real Madrid team-mates like Cucurella and Huijsen.