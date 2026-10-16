Bellingham issues a warning to Europe after his historic achievement with Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham reached 150 appearances for Real Madrid against Roma in the Champions League, another European night that underlined his place as one of the pillars of the club's project.

Still only 23, the England golden boy has made himself a fixture in the Merengue side. Real Madrid marked the milestone at their Valdebebas training ground after the game, presenting him with a commemorative shirt bearing the number 150 amid celebrations that spoke to his standing inside the club.

Pride and happiness came through in his comments to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". "I am very happy and proud," he said. "It is always a pleasure to play for this club, and I hope that continues for many years to come."

His attachment to the white shirt runs deep. "Real Madrid means a great deal to me because it is the biggest club in the world. It is a great honour to play here and to reach 150 matches."

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 SEV Watch

Asked about the current season and his growing role in the group, the midfielder answered with striking maturity: "I'm 23 years old, so if I am a veteran player.. I'm enjoying my role in the team, and I hope we can improve and win titles."

He signed off with a message that was equal parts realistic and ambitious, pure Madrid: "Sometimes there are matches that are a little harder, but we have won most of them. We have to keep working and improving and register wins in the games ahead."

Leadership and decisive numbers have turned Bellingham into one of the finest midfielders on the planet since his move to the Spanish capital. The 150th match looks like a staging post rather than a summit.







