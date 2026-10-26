Bellingham defiant after Clasico triumph: we won the battle, but!

Jude Bellingham struck a defiant tone after Real Madrid's Clasico win over Barcelona, insisting that beating their great rivals head-to-head settles nothing while the race for the Spanish league title rolls on.

The England midfielder kept it short on Instagram: "We won the battle, but the war is still going on. Hala Madrid!".

His message followed a 2-1 victory on Sunday in the tenth round of the Spanish league, a result that has blown the title race wide open.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring at Barcelona's stadium, Raphinha levelled for the Catalans, then the Frenchman struck again to settle it and hand his side three precious points.

Both teams went at each other ferociously. Barcelona wanted to use home advantage and a roaring crowd to tighten their grip at the summit, while Real Madrid chased every chance to close the gap on their old enemy.

For the Royal club, the win was a huge lift. They halted Barcelona's blistering start, and the Catalans walked away with a damaging defeat in the title fight.

Nothing shifted at the top three after the tenth round, yet the gaps shrank and the Spanish league title race caught fire.

Barcelona stay top on 27 points. Atletico Madrid sit second with 25, and Real Madrid have climbed to third on 24, now just three points behind their Catalan rivals.











