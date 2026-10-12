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Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Bellingham after Vinicius's sending off: the game has become "ridiculous"

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
J. Bellingham
Vinicius Junior
Spain

The cameras capture Bellingham's reaction to Vinicius's sending-off

Jude Bellingham's reaction to the controversial red card shown to Vinicius Junior has gone viral after Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Yan Diomande's 62nd-minute goal settled it at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho had left Vinicius on the bench, but the Brazilian came on early in the second half in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold. He thought he'd doubled the lead in the 71st minute.

Video technology said otherwise. The replay showed Vinicius pulling Nathan Salibah's hair in the build-up, and the goal was scrubbed off.

Out came the straight red, to the astonishment of everyone connected with Real Madrid.

The GiveMeSport network reported that the cameras picked up Bellingham's response as Vinicius walked. The midfielder played the full 90 minutes.

Fans and a number of Real Madrid accounts on X reckon the England international said: "Oh my God, f*** me! The whole game has become ridiculous! Oh my God."

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