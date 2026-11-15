Belgium impress against Italy and reach Nations League quarter-finals

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Belgium beat Italy 4-1 on Sunday in their final Nations League group match. The win sent Mark van Bommel's side into the quarter-finals as runners-up in Group B.

In Brussels, Senne Lammens made two fine saves in a lively start. Italy then took the lead through Francesco Pio Esposito, who finished from close range after a swift counter-attack.

Van Bommel's side responded almost immediately. Maxim De Cuyper made it 1-1 from close range after Charles De Ketelaere cleverly passed the ball into the penalty area. Belgium then went 2-1 up through Nathan Ngoy, who fired into the roof of the net.

After a fine individual run, Jérémy Doku fired in Belgium's third. The Red Devils had taken top spot in Group A of the Nations League.

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Kevin De Bruyne, who has been linked with PSV, struck the post shortly before half-time. At the other end, Niccolo Pisilli headed wide for Italy, who had little answer to Belgium after a strong start.

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After the break, Youri Tielemans found De Bruyne, who shot just wide. De Ketelaere then hit the bar with a powerful header. Donnarumma kept out De Bruyne with a fine save as Belgium continued to push for a fourth.

Belgium appealed for a penalty when De Cuyper went down in the box, but they did not get one. Diego Moreira then shot wide.

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In the closing stages, De Bruyne found Moreira, who picked out the bottom-left corner to make it 4-1. Esposito missed a penalty in stoppage time, and the referee then ruled out Alphadjo Cisse's goal, which would have made it 4-2, for offside.

Mika Godts came on in the final minute as the Red Devils ended a hugely successful evening with a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.