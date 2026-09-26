Belgian media unanimously lyrical about Mark van Bommel: 'In the Netherlands they are jealous!'

Mark van Bommel has made a huge impression in Belgium, according to reports in the country's media after the Nations League win over Italy (0-2).

On Friday night, Van Bommel took charge of the Red Devils for the first time from the touchline. He left Romelu Lukaku on the bench at kick-off, but handed Mika Godts a place in the starting XI.

The former Ajax forward repaid that faith straight away with a magnificent goal. Dodi Lukebakio struck later to add Belgium's second.

Across Belgium, the Red Devils' display drew rave reviews. Sporza praised the former manager of, among others, PSV and Royal Antwerp for the huge impact he has made in just four days.

"A promising start. The Van Bommel era has begun with a bang. The head coach asked for and got recognisability during his baptism of fire. Impressive, really, after only a few training days", the newspaper wrote.

Het Nieuwsblad was just as enthusiastic. "Belgium swept over Italy. We saw a very enjoyable debut under Van Bommel. Without Gianluigi Donnarumma, the score would have been even bigger," the newspaper said.

Walloon media also loved the national team's display. Sudinfo: "Van Bommel managed his first match very well indeed. Belgium had Italy completely under control."

On the broadcast on VTM , they also briefly compared it to the Netherlands. The roof tiles were flying off. The Devils were good. In the Netherlands, they watched on somewhat jealously and with mouths watering. There was more life in this than in the Netherlands", the commentator said.