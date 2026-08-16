Behind the truth: is Al-Hilal turning its back on Osimhen?

Several media reports have circulated over the past few days regarding Saudi side Al-Hilal entering negotiations with Turkey's Galatasaray over signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Osimhen's name had cropped up alongside Al-Hilal on several occasions before, but the striker refused to pull on the shirt of "the champions of Asia" and dug in his heels over a move to Galatasaray.

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Speaking on "Al-Arabiya FM" radio, media figure Abdullah Al-Hunayan, who is close to Al-Hilal, insists the club's management never sent any official offer to Galatasaray, despite recent claims.

He explained that Al-Hilal's priority is a right winger. The talk of negotiations with Osimhen, he says, has no basis in truth.

Media reports had suggested the Nigerian striker held no objection this time to wearing the Al-Hilal shirt. The club, though, has no interest in signing him, contrary to what has been reported.