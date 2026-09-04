Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Behind the scenes: how did Al-Ahly's players force out the sporting director?

Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"Al-Raqi" announced the sacking of Rui Pedro.. why

Press reports have revealed the behind-the-scenes details of Portuguese Rui Pedro Braz's sacking as sporting director of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli over the past hours.

Al-Ahli confirmed the dismissal yesterday, Thursday, promoting his assistant Osama Hawsawi into the role.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

According to Thmanyah channels, who broadcast the Saudi league, Rui Pedro lost his job after the players held a meeting with the executive management.

That meeting followed a chastening night. Al-Ahli were thumped 3-0 by traditional rivals Al-Hilal in Tuesday's Clasico at the Kingdom Arena, in the third round of the Roshn League.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Rui Pedro had only taken the Al-Ahli post last October. Before that, he held the same role at Portuguese club Benfica between 2021 and 2025.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google