Press reports have revealed the behind-the-scenes details of Portuguese Rui Pedro Braz's sacking as sporting director of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli over the past hours.

Al-Ahli confirmed the dismissal yesterday, Thursday, promoting his assistant Osama Hawsawi into the role.

According to Thmanyah channels, who broadcast the Saudi league, Rui Pedro lost his job after the players held a meeting with the executive management.

That meeting followed a chastening night. Al-Ahli were thumped 3-0 by traditional rivals Al-Hilal in Tuesday's Clasico at the Kingdom Arena, in the third round of the Roshn League.

Rui Pedro had only taken the Al-Ahli post last October. Before that, he held the same role at Portuguese club Benfica between 2021 and 2025.