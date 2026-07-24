Behind Neymar and Duran: Somerville breaks into an exceptional list in the Roshn League

Crysencio Summerville has written his name into Saudi Roshn League history through the widest doors. The Netherlands winger has become one of the most expensive players ever to join the competition after completing his move to Al-Hilal from West Ham United this summer.

British reports put the deal at around 76 million euros, a figure that ranks the Dutchman third on the list of the most expensive transfers in Saudi Pro League history. Al-Hilal, clearly, remain determined to lure Europe's biggest stars.

Neymar still tops that list. The Brazilian joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 for 90 million euros, while Al-Nassr's Colombian striker Jhon Duran sits second after moving to "the World's Club" for 77 million euros.

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Summerville slots straight into third at 76 million euros, ahead of Al-Qadsiah's Italian striker Mateo Retegui, who came fourth following his 61 million euro switch.

Two big deals share fifth place. France's Moussa Diaby joined Al-Ittihad and Brazil's Malcom signed for Al-Hilal, with each transfer worth 60 million euros.

Three Al-Hilal players among the most expensive in Roshn League history tells you everything about the scale of the club's spending in recent years. It is all part of a project built to challenge for every domestic and continental title, and the approach looks set to continue with Summerville, who is expected to be one of the side's most prominent weapons under Italy's Simone Inzaghi next season.