"Real Madrid are late in everything.. mismanagement that cannot be forgiven." Former Spain international goalkeeper Santi Cañizares chose those fiery words to open fire on the Spanish club's management, with controversy mounting over the future of Brazilian star Vinicius Junior.

More than a week has passed since the World Cup ended and Brazil crashed out early, yet uncertainty still hangs over the renewal of Vinicius's contract. The deal expires in June 2027, and the player has made his threat clear: leave for free if no new agreement lands before that date.

English media reports have only muddied the waters further, claiming Arsenal are ready to pay a huge sum for the 25-year-old. The timing is awkward. Real Madrid are closing in on a deal for young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, and that has thrown the door open to speculation about Vinicius's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Plenty of observers reckon Real Madrid's management have botched this sensitive file. Cañizares said as much during his appearance on the programme "Tiempo de Juego" on Cadena COPE radio.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper warned that the silence surrounding Vinicius's future carries dangerous implications. "The more a player is talked about, the less likely he is to leave," he said.

His tone sharpened as he went on: "Real Madrid are late in everything. If it is true that he does not have a signed contract, then the club is obliged to sell him. You cannot lose 100 million euros or more by letting a player's contract run out. I don't think that will happen. It is mismanagement that cannot be forgiven."