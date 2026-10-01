Before the tests: a secret plan from Barcelona to hide Raphinha

Raphinha is back in Barcelona. The Brazilian touched down in the city on Thursday, arriving from Australia via Dubai after linking up with the national team during the current international break.

According to "Sport", Raphinha returned ahead of schedule after an oedema in his right thigh ruled him out of Brazil's second friendly against Australia.

It was a long trip home. Raphinha set off from Brisbane, stopped in Dubai, then boarded the scheduled flight to Barcelona.

He had been due to arrive at around one o'clock in the afternoon, but landed later than planned.

Barcelona and the player both wanted the return kept as quiet as possible, slipping away from the airport unseen. The club's security teams kept reporters away from the arrivals area in Terminal 1 at El Prat, so nobody caught sight of him leaving.

Next come the medical examinations. Club sources say these will take place on Friday to pinpoint the exact extent of the injury.

Optimism reigns at Barcelona. The club are confident the problem will go no further than the oedema spotted by Brazil's medical staff.