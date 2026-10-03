Hours before the eagerly anticipated clash between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Saudi supporters got an unexpected boost from outside the Green stand. The match arrangements handed them the extra room they needed to create a spectacle.

According to the Saudi channel "Al-Arabiya", the Qatar Football Association gave up its position at the front of the stands in favour of the Saudi supporters, a move that frees up additional space for them during the match.

Behind the decision lies a plan. The Saudi supporters are preparing a special tifo bearing the phrase "Pride and Glory", determined to produce a display worthy of a clash this big and to make their presence felt in the stands.

Position matters when you're executing a tifo. These displays need clear space so the visual message lands exactly as intended, which is why Qatar's decision to give up its front spot works so neatly in the Saudi fans' favour before kick-off.

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The Saudi supporters are hoping to turn that space into one of the standout moments of the tournament. "Pride and Glory" is no accident. The phrase carries a direct message about how the fans feel towards their national team and how badly they want to drive it on.

So the Saudi supporters now have their chance. The Qatari gesture has smoothed the way for the "Pride and Glory" tifo, and all eyes turn to what the Saudi stands will produce in this Gulf summit before the opening whistle.