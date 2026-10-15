Saudi side Al Nassr have shaken off the curse of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", just days before their eagerly awaited clash with Neom in the Roshn League.

Al Nassr host Neom next Tuesday at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi journalist Ali Al Anzi has confirmed that defender Abdulelah Al Amri is back in training after the injury he picked up in recent weeks.

That injury came on international duty with Saudi Arabia at "Gulf 27", a tournament the Green Falcons won on Tuesday the week before last by beating the United Arab Emirates 2-0 in the final.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 NEO

Since then, the 29-year-old has sat out two matches: the 1-0 win over Al Diriyah in the eighth round of the Roshn League and the trip to Uzbekistan's Neftchi in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

His return is a major boost for the capital club. Ange Postecoglou leans on the defender as a first-choice option alongside France's Mohamed Simakan and Spain's Inigo Martinez.

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi league on 19 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal and below second-placed Al Qadsiah on goal difference.