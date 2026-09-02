French press reports have revealed a foiled plot to kidnap Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, one of 26 targets that included footballers, rap singers and wealthy businessmen.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that French authorities arrested 18-year-old "Clément L", who ran a criminal organisation under the alias "Lester Z".

The accused is already serving a prison sentence for armed robbery and pimping. Investigators discovered he was still running the gang from inside his cell, issuing instructions through Snapchat.

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Police tracked him down after investigating a robbery at a luxury watch shop in Neuilly-sur-Seine last April.

Searching his two mobile phones, the authorities found a list of addresses and information relating to 26 targets the organisation planned to kidnap, among them footballers, rap artists and businessmen with enormous fortunes.

A judicial source confirmed Mbappé ranked among the most prominent names on the list, alongside a rap singer and several businessmen, including a jeweller, a Turkish meat trader and a Chinese businessman, all of them hugely wealthy.

Under questioning, the accused, who dropped out in the first year of a vocational cooking course, said he hoped to finish his education and work as a chef one day, despite the serious charges against him.

News of the plot sent shockwaves through France. The list of targets was headed by the Real Madrid star and France captain.

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