Joshua Kimmich has been dealt a devastating family blow ahead of Bayern Munich's eagerly awaited Champions League clash against Arsenal. The Germany captain's father, Berthold, has died at the age of 57 after complications from a sudden heart attack, according to German newspaper "Bild".

Bayern announced on Wednesday that Kimmich would miss the Arsenal clash at the Allianz Arena following the death of a close family member. They withheld the person's identity out of respect for the player and his family.





"Bild" went further, citing sources close to Kimmich to confirm the loss was his father Berthold, one of his most devoted supporters throughout his career.

Kimmich's father: the first supporter in his career

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Berthold shaped his son's career from childhood. He was determined to back and encourage Joshua through those first steps in football, regularly driving him to Stuttgart to watch matches and training sessions despite the long distances the family covered.

From there, Kimmich worked his way through Stuttgart and Leipzig before joining Bayern Munich. He went on to become one of the finest midfielders in the world and later captain of the German national team.

Bayern stand by their player in his ordeal

The club sent a message of support to Kimmich, saying in an official statement: "The entire Bayern Munich club stands alongside Joshua Kimmich, expressing its deepest condolences".

Kimmich had already pulled out of Tuesday's final training session for personal reasons before the club confirmed he would not feature against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Bayern asked for the privacy of the player and his family to be respected during this difficult period. The German side go into a huge European night without one of their most important men.