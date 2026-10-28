With the Manchester United board having settled manager Michael Carrick's position, attention turned to captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Mirror newspaper reports that Fernandes should return to the United line-up this week against Chelsea in the ninth round of the Premier League, with Carrick ready to draw a line under their dispute.

The Portuguese playmaker had been dropped from the Red Devils' squad for the Bournemouth game after his comments following the Como match. United officials, among them Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, have since discussed Carrick's situation and decided to give him more time to arrest the slide at Old Trafford. That decision appears to have cleared up Fernandes' own position too.

Read also: "I would never do that": Henry defends himself after the Yamal predicament

According to The Athletic, the mood around Carrington is shifting towards reconciliation, which could hand Fernandes a start against Chelsea this week.

Next matches CHE Premier League 08:30 MUN

Carrick explained the decision to leave Fernandes out against Bournemouth: "He is ready and available, but we decided to choose the line-up we played with today. Unfortunately, we were unable to achieve the desired result."

United lost that game 3-0, deepening their troubles in the table. They sit 16th on just 7 points, a tally built from a single win and four draws against three defeats.

Carvajal: half an hour sparked the Valverde and Tchouaméni crisis, and a frightening matter decided my rejection of the Qatari offer