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Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Before the Chelsea clash: Carrick makes his decision on Bruno

Match
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
M. Carrick
B. Fernandes
England
Portugal

The management's decision paves the way

With the Manchester United board having settled manager Michael Carrick's position, attention turned to captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Mirror newspaper reports that Fernandes should return to the United line-up this week against Chelsea in the ninth round of the Premier League, with Carrick ready to draw a line under their dispute.

The Portuguese playmaker had been dropped from the Red Devils' squad for the Bournemouth game after his comments following the Como match. United officials, among them Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, have since discussed Carrick's situation and decided to give him more time to arrest the slide at Old Trafford. That decision appears to have cleared up Fernandes' own position too.

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According to The Athletic, the mood around Carrington is shifting towards reconciliation, which could hand Fernandes a start against Chelsea this week.

Carrick explained the decision to leave Fernandes out against Bournemouth: "He is ready and available, but we decided to choose the line-up we played with today. Unfortunately, we were unable to achieve the desired result."

United lost that game 3-0, deepening their troubles in the table. They sit 16th on just 7 points, a tally built from a single win and four draws against three defeats.

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