Ange Postecoglou has handed Al-Nassr's players one final chance to prove themselves before he decides who leaves ahead of the new season.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that the Australian told Al-Nassr's administrative staff he would delay naming the list of departing players until the training camp in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, was over.

Once the final matches in Portugal are done and the squad returns to Riyadh, Postecoglou will draw up his list of departures, either through permanent sales or loans.

The club's management, the newspaper added, will not sanction any free loans next season, particularly for players on hefty salaries.

Al-Nassr kicked off their camp in Lisbon on 19 July and have played two friendlies so far. They lost the first 2-1 to Benfica's reserves before beating Spain's Merida 2-0.

A third match follows today, Saturday, against Portugal's Estrela Amadora. The camp then wraps up with a clash against Spain's Almeria next Tuesday.

The new season is roughly two weeks away. Al-Nassr open on 15 August against Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League.