Al-Ittihad have begun preparing their new Colombian player Richard Rios for the eagerly awaited Clasico against their traditional rivals Al-Nassr, even before his arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The club announced early on Thursday morning that they had signed Rios on loan from Benfica until the end of the current season, with no purchase clause, according to press reports.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that Al-Ittihad will work to have Rios ready for the Clasico, despite confirming his signing just 72 hours before the match.

They host Al-Nassr on Saturday at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

According to the newspaper, the 26-year-old will land at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Thursday evening, ready to join up with the squad in training.

Rios will then head straight to Al-Ittihad's headquarters for field tests on Thursday and Friday, to confirm he is fit to feature against Al-Nassr.

He becomes the fourth midfielder "the Dean" have signed in the current summer transfer window, following Saudis Rakan Kaabi from Al-Fayha and Mukhtar Ali from Al-Ettifaq, plus Senegal's Dion Lopy from Spain's Almeria.

The Colombian spent just a single season with Benfica after arriving from Palmeiras last summer. He featured in 51 matches across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists.