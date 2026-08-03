Ajax Amsterdam have opened two channels of negotiation with Barcelona. Having wrapped up the loan for German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, they have now tabled a fresh request to sign young full-back Jofre Torrents, also on loan.

Well-informed sources confirm that the Ter Stegen loan will go through officially between Monday and Tuesday, after weeks of intensive talks between all parties.

The German international has been in Amsterdam since last Friday, where he underwent a medical and completed the paperwork ahead of the official announcement.

No statement came today, Sunday, but the mood inside both clubs points to an announcement that is now only a matter of time, and will not stretch beyond Tuesday.

Torrents: Ajax's second target

During the Ter Stegen talks, Ajax made no secret of their interest in young left-back Jofre Torrents, according to the programme "Què t'hi jugues?".

Newspaper "Marca" understands the Dutch club enquired about signing the Catalan on loan with an option to buy, and want 50% of his future rights on top of that.

Talks over Torrents remain in their early stages. Barcelona's board are waiting to reopen contact with Ajax next week to thrash out the details officially.

Barcelona open to loaning the player

Jofre Torrents is one of Hansi Flick's options at left-back, alongside Alejandro Baldé, with negotiations ongoing to bring back João Cancelo.

A graduate of the "La Selva del Camp" academy, Torrents featured in four matches with the first team last season, three in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey.

In principle, Barcelona have no objection to loaning out the 19-year-old to develop him and hand him more minutes, especially with his contract at the club running until June 2028.

Torrents was one of 17 "La Masia" academy players who joined the first team at the "St George's Park" training camp in England.

The Ter Stegen deal looks settled and awaits only the announcement. Torrents's future, by contrast, hinges on next week's talks between the two boards, which will reveal how serious Ajax are about pressing ahead and what conditions Barcelona attach to letting their young player go.