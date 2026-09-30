Bayern Munich will open talks over a new contract for French star Michael Olise once the international break ends, with his current deal running until 2029.

German newspaper Sport Bild reckon the negotiations could prove trickier than those with Harry Kane. The club still have no idea what the player or his agent are thinking.

The Bavarians want to lift Olise's salary in line with the England striker, hiking it from 14 million euros to 25 million euros to tie him down until 2032, according to Spanish outlet "AS".

One of the sweeteners on the table: that pay rise would kick in next summer.

Olise, for his part, wants a release clause, something missing from his current deal.

The German newspaper puts a reasonable figure at 200 million euros, with the Frenchman's future still up in the air and Real Madrid watching closely.

Liverpool are tracking the case with keen interest too. Bayern want to settle the matter quickly, and Max Eberl recently spelled out the plan: find out by next summer at the latest whether Olise is open to extending beyond 2029.

Bayern have every reason to get a move on. Olise has become one of the team's brightest stars, opening the season with eight goals and four assists in just seven matches, and his market value now sits at 170 million euros.



