Bayern Munich have backed their own. In a move that speaks volumes about their faith in youth, the Bavarian giants have chosen to promote Arijon Ibrahimovic, fresh from a loan spell, as the direct replacement for Colombian star Luis Diaz next season.

According to reliable journalist Frank Linkesch, writing in German magazine "Kicker", Bayern's management have decided against entering the transfer market for a new left winger. They pulled back after missing out on top target Anthony Gordon, who preferred a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's negotiations with Diaz are gathering pace. The player's agent is dealing directly with the blue management to get the deal over the line during the current summer window.

Press reports had confirmed that Diaz sits atop Al-Hilal's list of targets this summer, after the club landed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United.

Wrapping up the deal for striker Ismael Saibari sealed it. With the centre-forward position bolstered, the door swung open for Ibrahimovic to grab a golden chance as a left winger in place of Diaz.

The Bavarian club are counting heavily on the 20-year-old to seize his first shot with the first team after three loan spells.

Two of those spells, in Italy with Frosinone and Lazio, brought little joy. But Ibrahimovic delivered a striking season with Heidenheim last term. His side went down, yet he finished strongly, scoring twice and setting up another in his final three matches.

The Germany Under-21 international is expected to stay at Bayern Munich, where he is tied to a contract until 2028. He will wear the number 22 shirt next season, previously owned by Raphael Guerreiro.