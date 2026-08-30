Bayern Munich have shut down the mounting speculation over the future of French star Michael Olise, confirming in a calm but decisive message that no talks are under way to renew his contract.

Speculation over Olise flared up during the summer, after reports claimed the 24-year-old dreamed of one day pulling on a Real Madrid shirt. He had even told some of his France team-mates as much during the World Cup.

Further reports pointed to Spanish interest in the winger, with talk of an offer worth up to 150 million euros.

Bayern's management, though, have received nothing official from Real Madrid. That was the message from chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, who stressed in earlier remarks that no "call, letter, or even fax" had arrived from the Spanish club over Olise.

Dreesen returned to the topic after Bayern's win over Stuttgart. The club, he said, sees no reason to rush a renewal on a deal that runs until the summer of 2029.

According to the German newspaper Bild, Dreesen said: "There are no negotiations at the present time. Michael has a contract until 2029, and therefore there is no reason to rush."

Noise from outside the club's walls does not trouble Bayern, he added, pointing to Olise's contentment in the squad and his continued brilliance. His form on the pitch, Dreesen argued, is the clearest answer to the rumours. "The decisive language is spoken on the pitch. And as an official who knows what is going on inside, sometimes you feel amused and sometimes astonished by everything that is written. We have always said that it is nonsense."

Bayern opened the defence of their Bundesliga title with a crushing 5-1 win over Stuttgart last Friday. Olise scored the second goal in the 55th minute.

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