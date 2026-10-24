'We're taking care of everything' - Bayern Munich staff ban Vincent Kompany from tactics after dramatic training ground collapse

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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is set for an extended period away from the dugout following a frightening medical emergency at the club's Sabener Strasse headquarters. The Belgian tactician collapsed during an Under-23 training session on Friday, requiring immediate treatment from emergency services and a helicopter evacuation to a local hospital.

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Eberl confirms extended absence for Kompany

Kompany was rushed to a Munich clinic after losing consciousness on the sidelines, an incident that has shocked the Bundesliga leaders. Board member for sport Max Eberl addressed the media on Saturday morning to provide clarity on the situation and the coach's recovery timeline, making it clear that the club will not rush their manager back into the high-pressure environment of professional football.

"He will get all the time he needs. We aren't going to start setting any time windows. We won't be talking about days, we'll be talking about weeks, that must be clear to all of us. Vinnie will get all the time. We have to first find out what happened and find out how it happened," Eberl explained, according to Bild.

Coaching staff take control of tactical duties

With Kompany sidelined, assistant coach Aaron Danks has stepped up to lead the first team. Danks has already made it clear that the coaching staff are shielding Kompany from the stresses of match preparation. The interim boss revealed that he has spoken with Kompany but strictly prohibited any discussion regarding team selection or tactical shifts, insisting that the 40-year-old focuses entirely on his recuperation while the rest of the staff handle the day-to-day operations.

This supportive stance ensures the squad remains focused ahead of their upcoming Bundesliga clash against Freiburg, while allowing the head coach the mental space required to recover from the physical toll of his sudden collapse on the training pitch. "I spoke to him last night and told him that we will not be having any football conversations. I only wanted to know how he was doing. We're taking care of everything," Danks said.

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Protecting the coach from his own ambition

Eberl admitted that Kompany had been dealing with minor health issues in the week leading up to the collapse, including a virus that saw him briefly restricted before the Champions League meeting with Arsenal. However, the manager’s desire to lead the team often overrides personal health concerns. The club now feels a responsibility to act as a barrier between the coach and his relentless work ethic until he is fully cleared by medical professionals.

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"The doctors have been doing nothing else since yesterday evening than trying to find out what it is. The investigations are ongoing and have already yielded results. But further tests are simply required," Eberl noted. He further reflected on Kompany's character, stating: "Vinnie just wants to do and act. There is a beautiful saying: If the quietest signs from your body aren't heard, then it will scream eventually. And that is what it is doing now, unfortunately."

Traumatic impact on Bayern's youth players

The incident was particularly distressing for the club's younger players. The collapse occurred while Kompany was observing the U23 squad, leaving many teenage prospects in a state of shock. The severity of the situation led the club to postpone the reserve team's scheduled fixture, recognizing that the emotional wellbeing of the 17 and 18-year-old athletes took precedence over the footballing calendar during such a frightening moment.

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"For 17 or 18-year-old boys, that was overwhelming and that is only human. Many people haven't had negative experiences yet, so luckily we were able to postpone the game," Eberl described when recounting the atmosphere at the training ground.