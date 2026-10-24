Bayern Munich issue official statement on Vincent Kompany's health after manager collapses at training ground

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Bayern Munich have provided a crucial update on the condition of their head coach Vincent Kompany following a scary incident on Friday. The Belgian tactician was observing the club's reserve team when the medical emergency occurred, leading to his immediate transport for specialist treatment.

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Kompany hospitalised following medical emergency

Bayern have confirmed that Kompany is currently undergoing medical examinations after suffering a collapse at the club’s training facilities. The incident took place while the former Manchester City captain was watching the reserve team’s Friday session. Reports indicate that Kompany was transported by helicopter following the incident, though his condition is now described as stable. The Bavarian giants released a formal update explaining that he will remain under professional care for the foreseeable future.

"Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday. The first-team head coach was watching the second string’s session. Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and will remain under medical care. His coaching staff will oversee training and match activities until further notice," that is the club's official statement, issued via their official website.

Max Eberl prioritises manager's recovery

The club official’s words reflect a cautious approach from the Bundesliga giants, who are keen to ensure their head coach is fully fit before returning to the high-pressure environment of the Allianz Arena. The medical team is expected to perform a series of thorough tests to determine the exact cause of the collapse and to monitor any lingering effects of the virus he contracted earlier this month.

Speaking on the situation, Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, emphasised that the club would not rush the manager back to work. "Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs. His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery," he said.

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Recent struggles with viral infection

Kompany’s health has been a talking point in Munich for several days. After a convincing 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig, the manager was noticeably absent from post-match interviews due to his physical condition. His assistant, Aaron Danks, had previously stepped in to lead press conferences, noting that the manager was suffering from significant fatigue and pains in his legs caused by the infection.

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

Reflecting on his health after the midweek draw with Arsenal, Kompany admitted he had perhaps pushed himself too far during his recovery. "As a trainer you always want to do everything and do everything. I got a pretty juicy virus last week, so of course I didn't listen to my body and then at some point the body said: Now stop!" he explained.

Coaching staff to lead first team

With Kompany sidelined, the responsibility for maintaining Bayern's momentum falls to his trusted assistants. The club has expressed total faith in the backroom staff to navigate this uncertain period. The transition comes at a busy time in the calendar, but the hierarchy is adamant that no pressure will be placed on the Belgian to return prematurely. While the manager's guidance and vocal presence are undeniably missed on the training ground as the squad prepares for Sunday's tricky Bundesliga test away against SC Freiburg, everyone at the club remains united in prioritizing his health and long-term wellbeing above all else.