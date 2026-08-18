Bayern Munich’s €250 million deal still a long way off?

Late last week, Münchner Merkur and tz reported that the German record champions were planning to sell five per cent of their shares to the German heating and cooling group Viessmann. In return, Bayern could expect income of 250 million euros.

At present, the registered club owns 75 per cent of the shares in the AG, while the remaining 25 per cent is split equally between Adidas, Audi and Allianz, with each holding 8.33 per cent. Viessmann would become Bayern's fourth shareholder, with 70 per cent, and therefore the voting majority, still remaining with the club and its members.

Bayern are not allowed to sell more than 30 per cent of the AG shares anyway without first obtaining the consent of their own supporters. "We have agreed that we will not sell more than 30 per cent. Theoretically, we could sell five per cent without asking the members. For a higher share, we would need a two-thirds majority. And we will never get that," honorary president Uli Hoeneß had already explained in November 2025.

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Will Bayern Munich have to wait longer for their millions?

A new report from kicker suggests it may take a little longer for Bayern and Viessmann to reach an agreement. According to the specialist magazine, entrepreneur Max Viessmann and his Viessmann Generations Group are under no pressure when it comes to an investment.

While Bayern are said to be "pushing the matter enormously" and want to bring in Viessmann as a shareholder, a short-term agreement is not in sight. Viessmann sold his climate company Viessmann Climate Solutions to the US firm Carrier for 12 billion euros in 2023.

For years now, Bayern Munich and Viessmann have worked closely together even without official shareholder status. Max Viessmann has been a member of the administrative advisory board since 2025. A future investment is by no means ruled out and, in that case, he would also be certain of a supervisory board mandate.

Any delay to the deal would also mean Bayern's hoped-for cash injection will not materialise for the time being. In any case, there had never been any concrete talk of an exact sum.