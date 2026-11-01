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FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Bayern Munich reveal Al-Sibari's injury and announce he will undergo surgery

I. Saibari
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Morocco
S. Gnabry
Morocco
Germany

A major blow for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been dealt a double blow, with Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry both ruled out for the coming period.

The pair picked up their injuries in Saturday evening's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, which finished 2-2.

Bayern Munich said, in a statement on their official website: "Saibari suffered a tear to the syndesmotic ligament on the right side of the ankle joint, and the Moroccan international has already undergone a successful operation."

The German club added: "In turn, Gnabry sustained a muscle tear in the back of his left thigh."

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga table with 18 points after the first eight rounds.

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