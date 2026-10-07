A Spanish press report on Wednesday revealed where Barcelona star Dani Olmo stands on Bayern Munich's interest in signing him in the near future.

According to Marca, Olmo is a key man for both Spain and Barcelona, and he is at the peak of his powers. That form has lifted his stock and made him a target for other clubs.

Reports out of Germany confirm Bayern Munich's interest. It is a club that already explored a deal for him during his time at Leipzig.

That renewed interest has not turned into an official offer, though, at least not yet, either to the player or to Barcelona.

Even if Bayern do table an official bid, the newspaper insists it will go nowhere. The player has no intention of leaving the Catalan club, and Barça have not entertained the idea of letting him go.

At 28, Olmo has stood out in world football for several seasons now, establishing himself as one of the game's most coveted and valuable midfielders.

Some specialist websites put his value at around 60 million euros. That is a figure very close to what Barcelona paid Leipzig to sign him in the summer of 2024.

He shone in the German league, just as he did in the Croatian top flight with Dinamo Zagreb, and just as he is doing now at the Camp Nou, where he has already racked up 96 appearances for Barça, scoring 20 goals and laying on 20 assists.

Bayern know his quality better than most. They struggled against him in the Bundesliga, considered signing him at the time, and have since watched him flourish under Hansi Flick at Barcelona and for Spain, with whom he has won 59 caps.

Marca concluded: "Dani Olmo is happy at Barcelona, and leaving the Camp Nou has not crossed his mind. He wants to continue playing regularly and winning titles with Hansi Flick's team".