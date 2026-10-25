Bayern player ratings vs Freiburg: Michael Olise seals hard-fought win as Dayot Upamecano shines

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Bayern Munich maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a professional 3-1 victory over SC Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion. Goals from Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, and a late Michael Olise strike ensured the points returned to Bavaria.

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Bayern Munich continued their dominant march at the summit of the Bundesliga with a calculated 3-1 victory over a resilient SC Freiburg side. The tactical blueprint from the Bavarians focused on high-line strangulation, limiting the hosts to sporadic transitions. Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring in the 16th minute, setting a tempo of authority that Freiburg struggled to disrupt despite their organized defensive block. Serge Gnabry doubled the advantage just before the interval, providing a cushion that proved vital when the game entered a chaotic closing stage.

The second half saw a slight dip in Bayern's control, culminating in a late scare when Tom Bischof inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute to give Freiburg a glimmer of hope. However, Vincent Kompany's side showed the cerebral maturity required of champions, weathering a late flurry of headers from Igor Matanovic. The contest was finally put to rest deep in stoppage time by Michael Olise, whose 95th-minute strike reflected Bayern's superior efficiency and quality in the final third, leaving them top of the table on goal difference.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jonas Urbig - 7/10

A solid outing for the young shot-stopper, who recorded five saves to keep Freiburg at bay. While he couldn't do much about the own goal, his positioning was excellent throughout, particularly when dealing with high-volume shot periods in the final ten minutes. He faced 0.99 xGC and largely held his nerve under aerial pressure.

Dayot Upamecano - 8/10

The Frenchman was the definitive presence in both boxes. Not only did he smash home the opener in the 16th minute, but he also led the match in defensive interventions with 13. His ability to win seven duels and maintain a high line allowed Bayern to squeeze the play, though he did miss a late chance to add a second from a corner.

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Jonathan Tah - 7/10

A masterclass in distribution and structural maintenance. Tah completed 60 accurate passes out of 66 attempts, acting as the primary reset button for Bayern's possession play. He was rarely caught out of position and provided the physical platform that allowed Upamecano to roam more aggressively.

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Josip Stanisic - 6/10

Deployed as a conservative full-back, Stanisic was diligent without being spectacular. He focused on neutralising the threat of Derry Scherhant before being replaced by Sacha Boey just after the hour mark. A tactically disciplined performance that prioritised defensive shape over overlapping runs.

Nathaniel Brown - 6/10

Showed flashes of offensive intent, notably forcing a decent block in the 69th minute. While he occasionally lacked the final ball quality, his energy in the left channel provided width. He was substituted in the 73rd minute for the more experienced Alphonso Davies as Bayern looked to manage the game's tempo.

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Midfield

Konrad Laimer - 7/10

The engine room. Laimer’s industry was crucial in disrupting Freiburg’s attempts to build through Patrick Osterhage. His covering of space and secondary ball wins ensured that Bayern maintained 56% possession and limited the hosts to zero big chances created.

Tom Bischof - 5/10

A difficult evening for the youngster in a hostile atmosphere. While his general play was tidy, the own goal in the 82nd minute was a lapse in concentration that invited unnecessary pressure. He will need to show more mental resilience in such high-stakes away environments.

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Lennart Karl - 6/10

Operating in the pocket, Karl looked to link play and registered an effort on goal in the 25th minute that sailed off target. He struggled to find the decisive killer pass against a compact Freiburg double-pivot but worked hard off the ball until his 86th-minute substitution.

Attack

Serge Gnabry - 7/10

Provided the clinical edge Bayern required in the first half. His goal in the 42nd minute was perfectly timed, puncturing Freiburg's momentum just before the break. He was a constant threat from the left before making way for Saibari in a tactical reshuffle.

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Michael Olise - 8/10

Always looked like the most creative outlet on the pitch. Even when things weren't clicking, his persistence paid off with a brilliantly taken goal in the 95th minute to kill the game. He ended the match with high xG involvement and was the primary catalyst for Bayern's four big chances.

Harry Kane - 6/10

A frustrating night for the England captain in terms of finishing. He had two significant opportunities, including a header in the 57th minute and a snapshot in the 81st, both of which were saved by Backhaus. His hold-up play was vital, but he lacked his usual ruthlessness in front of goal.

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Substitutes & Manager

Sacha Boey - 6/10

Came on in the 61st minute for Stanisic and provided fresh legs on the right flank. He was mainly tasked with defensive duties as Freiburg ramped up the pressure late on.

Ismael Saibari - 7/10

An impactful sub who was heavily involved in the final half-hour. He managed four total shots, testing the keeper multiple times and adding a goal-threat dimension that stretched the tiring Freiburg defence.

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Alphonso Davies - 6/10

Introduced in the 73rd minute to offer pace and recovery ability on the left as the game became stretched.

Hiroki Ito - N/A

A late tactical sub in the 86th minute to shore up the defence.

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Aaron Danks - 7/10

The assistant manager deserves credit for a structured game plan that dominated the statistical categories (2.94 xG vs 0.99). His substitutions were proactive rather than reactive, though he will be concerned by the defensive wobble following the own goal.