More news and articles on Bayern Munich:

Ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash: Encouraging Kimmich update, one star still out

New details on Olise transfer: Eberl reveals "small question mark"

Why Bayern Munich and Klopp are vying for Gladbach prospect Mohya

Bayern Munich, rumour: Top Premier League clubs keen on Lennart Karl

Lennart Karl's performances for Bayern Munich have apparently caught the eye of Premier League clubs. According to the Bild programme 'Bayern-Insider', Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have already enquired about the 18-year-old's situation at the German record champions.

The newspaper suggests Karl's recent dip in form for Bayern, along with comments by club patron Uli Hoeneß, may have given clubs in England hope that Bayern Munich are no longer entirely happy with the attacker.

Yet Bayern Munich officials have repeatedly stressed that Karl will play an important role at the club in the future. They regard the 18-year-old as a promising talent, and his contract runs until 2029.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

So far this season, Karl has struggled to match his strong performances from last year. He has contributed to just three goals in 11 appearances in all competitions (one goal, two assists) and has often had to settle for a role as a substitute.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Joshua Kimmich in squad against Borussia Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich looks likely to be available for Bayern Munich's top-of-the-table clash against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening. Sky reports that the midfielder is in the German record champions' squad for the 'Klassiker'.

A bereavement in his close family recently kept Kimmich out of the Champions League match against Arsenal and last weekend's Bundesliga clash against SC Freiburg. He reportedly returned to training yesterday, Friday.

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Bayern Munich, news: Ballon d'Or organisers make embarrassing mistake

Ballon d'Or organisers have apologised to Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after mixing him up with his brother.

During last Monday evening's gala, where Bayern striker Harry Kane received the coveted trophy as the best male player, a video showed Rummenigge's younger brother Michael instead of the two-time award winner (1980, 1981).

The footage showed Michael playing for the German record champions against Real Madrid in April 1987 (4-1). Karl-Heinz was no longer at Bayern Munich by then. He was playing for Inter Milan.

Munich's former chief executive saw the funny side: "I just smiled. At least the Ballon d'Or stayed in the family. Of course, I gladly accept the apology, but it wasn't necessary at all. Mistakes happen in life from time to time."

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Bayern Munich, news: Club boss makes position clear on Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich apparently will not pursue Erling Haaland if Manchester City face forced relegation, according to Bild.

Chief executive Jan Christian Dreesen told the newspaper that the German record champions already have the "best striker in the world" in Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, so the question of signing Haaland does not arise.

Money is not the issue. Dreesen says Bayern Munich can afford any player in the world. Their recent transfers of Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have demonstrated that spending power.

Haaland's Manchester City contract runs until 2034, though sanctions threatening the Sky Blues have cast doubt over the Norwegian's future.

At the end of September, the Premier League officially found the club guilty of seriously breaching financial regulations in around 100 cases between 2009 and 2018. In the worst case, they could face forced relegation.

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Bayern Munich, news: Angela Merkel sends get-well wishes to Vincent Kompany

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has sent get-well wishes to Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany after he collapsed at the club's training ground around a week ago.

"First of all, I was incredibly sorry to hear about it. I wish him a speedy recovery, but also an environment in which he can really take as much time as he needs. I know a little myself about what it's like to need time," Merkel told MagentaTV.

She herself has "great respect for Vincent Kompany's work, as well as for his clear stance on discrimination and many other issues. I can imagine that if I were a footballer – whether a man or a woman – he would be exactly the kind of coach I would like to work with."

At a military ceremony in 2019, Merkel experienced something very similar. She explained that built-up tension had been released, triggered "probably by the death of my mother or also the fact that I knew I was going to stop". The body "then simply sends signals, and that is, in human terms, a very, very good thing", Merkel said.

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