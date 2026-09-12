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Bayern Munich news: Sacha Boey staying until winter

Sacha Boey will not leave Bayern Munich before the winter transfer window at the earliest. Max Eberl confirmed that after the German record champions' Champions League win against Bodö/Glimt.

"He will stay here for now! Then that's how it is. And then we'll see what happens in the winter," the Bayern sporting director said after the emphatic 5-0 win against the Norwegian club.

Bayern had wanted to move Boey on this summer, with the right-back now playing virtually no part in coach Vincent Kompany's plans. The Frenchman was only named in the squad for the Champions League game against Bodö/Glimt. In every other match, he did not even make the squad.

Right up to the end, Bayern were said to be hoping a club from Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window stays open slightly longer than in Europe, would still make a move, but they evidently failed to reach an agreement. The player himself, meanwhile, was reportedly open to the move to the desert.

Boey's contract with the record champions runs until 2028. Eberl had already publicly described the 25-year-old as a sale candidate in July, along with Joao Palhinha and Bryan Zaragoza, who have since left the club.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Will former talent Sanches find a new club?

Renato Sanches could join Spanish club Getafe after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain. That is according to fussballtransfers. The report claims talks are currently taking place between the Portuguese midfielder and Getafe.

PSG only officially terminated the midfielder's contract a few days ago, leaving Sanches at a provisional low point at just 29. He was once seen as one of Europe's brightest talents, which is why Bayern Munich signed him in 2016. Overall, though, Sanches never lived up to the high expectations placed on him.

Most recently, PSG loaned Sanches out three times in a row, to Roma, Benfica and Panathinaikos. He failed to make a lasting impression at any of those clubs or earn himself a permanent move.

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