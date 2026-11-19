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Schalke 04 chief executive Matthias Tillmann isn't worried about losing first-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius to Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany returns, while Deco rues a failed move for Luis Diaz. The latest Bayern Munich news and rumours.

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Bayern Munich news: Schalke chief addresses Karius's future

Schalke 04 chief executive Matthias Tillmann isn't worried about losing first-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius to Bayern Munich. "I'm completely relaxed about it and can say with confidence: surely it's better to be number one at Schalke than just a reserve elsewhere," Tillmann told WAZ.

The 34-year-old Karius has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich as a potential backup goalkeeper next season. Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich are expected to end their careers, which would leave Bayern needing cover behind designated first-choice goalkeeper Jonas Urbig. According to Sport Bild Karius could well imagine taking on that role .

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Karius joined Schalke 04 in January 2025 after a spell without a club. Following a difficult start, he became their first-choice goalkeeper in summer 2025. He extended his contract until 2028 only this June after promotion and currently ranks among the Bundesliga's best goalkeepers.

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"He made a conscious decision to extend his contract at Schalke," Tillmann said. "Now he's having an excellent season and fits into the team really well. My feeling is that he really enjoys playing here. We as a club are firmly planning on having Loris here."

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Bayern Munich news: Deco rues failed Diaz transfer

Barcelona sporting director Deco still rues the failed signing of Luis Diaz. Asked in an interview with Catalunya Radio which player he would have liked to sign in the past, Deco named the 29-year-old Bayern Munich left winger.

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Diaz joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool for €70 million in 2025, after Deco's Barca had also pursued him. Since arriving in Munich, Diaz has registered 31 goals and 24 assists in 62 games. He is currently sidelined with a torn muscle fibre bundle.

Bayern Munich news: Vincent Kompany to speak at press conference

Vincent Kompany will take charge of his team for the first time in a competitive match since his collapse when they face 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga on Friday . He will answer reporters' questions at the customary press conference at 10am on Thursday.

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Kompany unexpectedly collapsed at Bayern Munich's training ground on 23 October. He was subsequently diagnosed with meningeal irritation and took several weeks off, during which Aaron Danks stood in for him.

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