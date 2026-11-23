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Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has made a surprise revelation about the future of French star Michael Olise, describing unusual calls the club received from Real Madrid last season amid rumours linking the player with a move to the Spanish giants.

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According to German newspaper "Bild", Eberl told the story during a visit to a Bayern Munich supporters' club in Ratingen on Sunday. Real Madrid had called the Bavarian club twice about Olise, he explained, but neither call was about signing him.

Madrid simply wanted to make clear there had been no contact over the player. Eberl said: "Real Madrid called us twice to confirm that there had been no contact at all, and there won't be any contact." The Spanish giants also released an official statement confirming their position.

The calls followed reports last July claiming Olise wanted to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid.

Those reports alleged he had told his France team-mates during the World Cup that he wanted a new challenge in the Spanish capital.

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The rumours only grew when claims surfaced that Kylian Mbappé had talked up life in Madrid to Olise and praised the role he could play at the club.

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Eberl denied those reports, yet admitted he hadn't been entirely sure at the time that Olise would stay at Bayern.

There was a lighter moment too. During the World Cup, Olise sent Eberl a message the sporting director hesitated to open. It turned out to be a photo of Olise with Manu Koné, now at Roma.

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Eberl had brought Koné to Borussia Mönchengladbach from Toulouse in the winter of 2021.

Bayern Munich are determined to keep Olise, who has impressed since arriving in the summer of 2024.

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The numbers explain why. The French winger has scored 54 goals and provided 61 assists in 123 competitive matches, and his contract runs until the summer of 2029.

The club want to extend that deal. Formal negotiations with his agents haven't started yet, though there was initial contact in the autumn of 2025.

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Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen confirmed talks would begin at the appropriate time, while Uli Hoeneß said the club would speak to the player during the season to gauge his stance on a new deal.

For now, though, Bayern have a problem. Olise suffered a bruise to the front of his left foot in Friday evening's 1-1 draw with Cologne.

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Tests ruled out a serious injury, but he was on crutches on Saturday, wearing a special medical boot. He is receiving daily treatment at the club's headquarters.

He looks unlikely to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, a real blow with attackers Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane all missing, along with Alphonso Davies.