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Top talent Jonas Urbig is, as expected, in goal for Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Viking Stavanger (21.00/Prime Video).

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The 23-year-old steps in for the injured Manuel Neuer on the unfamiliar artificial turf at the Lyse Arena. Neuer, 40, sits on the Munich side's bench despite his foot injury.

After the 2-2 draw with FC Augsburg, coach Vincent Kompany makes six changes to his team for the game against the Norwegians. Urbig, Min-Jae Kim, Nathaniel Brown, Konrad Laimer, Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl start for the record champions. Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Ismael Saibari join Neuer on the bench.

Bayern Munich's line-up: