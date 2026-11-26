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Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season against Lille OSC. Returning players offer hope, but they cannot solve the club's biggest problem right now. Serious concern over Bayern's major targets is still premature.

If one moment summed up Bayern Munich in November 2026, it would be Aleksandar Pavlovic's own goal against Lille OSC. Ethan Mbappe's shot came back off the post to Pavlovic, who was caught completely by surprise and clumsily knocked the ball into his own net . The goal sealed a 2-1 defeat and summed up Bayern's predicament.

For weeks, Bayern had overcome every obstacle: Jamal Musiala's illness, the death of Joshua Kimmich's father, Vincent Kompany's collapse and subsequent absence, and one injury after another. Amid it all, exactly three weeks ago, Bayern recorded an impressive 2-0 win away to Atletico Madrid. That now feels like another era.

Since then, Bayern have also lost captain Manuel Neuer and their two best attackers, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, through no fault of their own. The club's powerful bosses, meanwhile, created an unnecessary distraction with their public campaign against Musiala. Taken together, it was apparently too much.

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On Friday, Bayern managed only a disappointing home draw against Bundesliga relegation candidates 1. FC Cologne. With few alternatives against Lille, Kompany then named perhaps the strangest starting XI of his time at Bayern: Pavlovic started as the No. 10, with Konrad Laimer at centre-forward. The depleted side took the lead in a decent first half, then produced one of their poorest halves under Kompany and suffered their first defeat of the season . Where do Bayern go from here?

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First, into something they could do without: a packed schedule. Bayern face two more consecutive weeks of midweek fixtures. The only truly decisive match is next Tuesday's DFB Cup last-16 tie at home to second-division leaders Hertha BSC. Slip-ups in the Bundesliga and Champions League at this stage would be frustrating, but no more than that. Better to endure such a difficult spell now than in the spring. Despite the strain, their major targets are not yet seriously at risk.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern are two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and face relatively easy opponents before the winter break. They are also two points off eighth place in the Champions League, which would secure direct qualification for the last 16. Before Christmas, they have only a home game against second-bottom Slavia Prague. After that, they travel to Manchester United and host Real Betis. Three wins would give Bayern 17 points. Since the league phase was introduced, 16 points have always been enough for a top-eight finish.

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Bayern would, of course, rather avoid the play-off round. But playing it need not derail their campaign, as the past two seasons have shown. Paris Saint-Germain played an extra round each time and went on to win the title on both occasions.

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Bayern Munich: Who can replace Harry Kane up front?

Reinforcements could arrive soon. Jamal Musiala made his second substitute appearance in Lille, while Luis Diaz returned to action. Michael Olise could also return to the squad against Hamburg on Saturday. All three should be in contention to start against Hertha on Tuesday.

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But even that high-profile trio cannot solve Bayern's biggest problem right now: the lack of a centre-forward. Harry Kane is likely to be out until March with a syndesmosis tear. The two best alternatives in the squad, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari, are also set to be absent for weeks. Stand-in striker Laimer pressed tirelessly in Lille but offered little threat in front of goal. Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl made no impact at centre-forward against Cologne. Kompany may try Olise or Diaz there soon.

Another option is to give top prospect Bastian Assomo a chance. The 16-year-old is scoring at a remarkable rate: eight goals in three games for Germany's Under-17s, two consecutive braces for Bayern's reserve side in the Regionalliga, and a goal and an assist in Wednesday's Youth League win over Lille for the Under-19s. Assomo has already shown he can compete with the first team during the summer preparations, making four appearances and scoring twice. At 1.90 metres tall, he would also provide a physical presence in the penalty area that none of the other candidates currently available can offer.

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Bayern's sporting leadership have consistently justified the small squad by arguing that homegrown youngsters get opportunities sooner. That was how Lennart Karl made his breakthrough a year ago at the age of 17. Why not give the highly talented Assomo a chance now?

Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany wants to "enjoy the fight"

To avoid jeopardising their targets for the season, however, Bayern must look for an established back-up for Kane in the winter ahead of the considerably tougher games that follow. There is no guarantee the 33-year-old will be ready to handle a full workload or return to his previous level immediately after his planned comeback in March. Gnabry and Saibari can play in the position, but it is not the best role for either of them.

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Despite all the problems, Kompany remained calm in his assessment after the defeat in Lille. Rather than criticise anyone directly or add pressure, he tried to foster a positive, defiant mentality. In his DAZN interview, he said three times, in almost the same words, that the task now was to "enjoy the fight".

An end to the debate around Musiala would also help Bayern's immediate prospects. Wednesday morning's statement was a first step in that direction . But vice-captain Joshua Kimmich reignited the issue in Lille by understandably defending his team-mate and attacking the club's leadership. Kimmich called their treatment of Musiala "absolutely unacceptable and not the Bayern way" . Whether the powerful bosses will let that pass without comment remains to be seen.