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Bayern Munich's basketball team strengthened their Bundesliga lead with a statement win away to champions Alba Berlin.

World and European champion Johannes Thiemann returned to the capital as Anton Gavel's side won 90-79 (46-43) on Sunday. Bayern had beaten Alba 95-61 in their first meeting at the end of September, making this their second win over them this season.

Johannes Voigtmann led Bayern with 19 points, while Jordan Ford scored 16 for Alba. With nine wins and one defeat, Bayern remain firmly at the top. Berlin, who sensationally wrested the title from their arch-rivals in last season's final, sit in mid-table with a 5-5 record.

"It’s a long season; we still have a lot of games ahead of us," Alba forward Joe Wieskamp told Dyn, remaining positive despite the poor start to the season. Berlin had "made too many mistakes on offence" against a "really good team".

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Gavel's side next face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague on Tuesday (8pm/MagentaTV), before the international break. Bayern's German internationals Oscar da Silva, Justus Hollatz and Andreas Obst will then look to secure a place at the 2027 World Cup finals in Qatar through qualifying, alongside Berlin's Malte Delow, Jack Kayil and Jonas Mattisseck.

Fans had eagerly awaited the return of former Alba captain Thiemann, who moved to Munich in the summer after two years in Japan. Instead of boos, he received loud applause during the player introductions. Thiemann managed just one point, while others shone in front of 14,500 spectators at the sold-out arena by Ostbahnhof.

Bayern's Obst hit two early three-pointers, but Alba responded strongly. Berlin closed off the paint and scored consistently themselves. Even so, the visitors, whose centre Austin Wiley had already picked up three fouls after eight minutes, pulled clear for the first time in the second quarter.

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Bayern were particularly hard to stop from three-point range during this spell. Voigtmann produced highlights from outside, from mid-range and with a dunk. After two quick threes from sharpshooter Obst, Bayern had surged 13 points ahead (43-30). Alba fought back before half-time, however, with a 13-3 run.

Bayern hit back immediately after the break. Playmaker Rokas Jokubaitis and captain Vladimir Lucic led a 17-4 run that put them firmly back in front (63-47). The visitors held on to their lead in the final quarter.