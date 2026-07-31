Bayern Munich discover a Brazilian gem during pre-season

Young Brazilian Maycon Cardozo has emerged as one of the biggest winners from the first phase of Bayern Munich's pre-season, catching the eye in training with his enthusiasm, physical work rate and attacking threat. Coach Vincent Kompany has been impressed.

The 17-year-old also left a strong impression in Bayern's 15-0 friendly win over Rottach-Egern on Thursday, according to German newspaper "Bild".

According to the paper, Cardozo has boosted his chances of nailing down a permanent place in the first team next season.

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Dante, coach of Bayern Munich's second team, praised the youngster's level. "Maycon always gives everything he has, always. I even had to stop him once, and I told him he shouldn't run at full speed the whole time. He is always enthusiastic and focused, and always thinking about the next ball. That is a wonderful quality. And thanks to his mentality, he is a role model for our team."

His commitment and his displays through pre-season have earned Cardozo a place in Bayern's squad for the Asian tour, where he could feature in the friendlies.

Once that tour wraps up, the Brazilian's chances of carving out a role in the first team this season will become clearer.