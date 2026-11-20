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Jamal Musiala returned for Bayern Munich on Friday against FC Köln (1-1) after two months. Bayern's management remain deeply concerned about the 23-year-old playmaker, who has absence syndrome, a form of epilepsy.

Musiala came on with 20 minutes left at the Allianz Arena on Friday as Bayern struggled. Coach Vincent Kompany also lost star players Harry Kane and Michael Olise to injuries in the first half.

Musiala was back after two months out with a muscle injury, but his neurological condition is the greater concern. He collapsed twice in four days in August and has not been the same since, partly because of injury problems. Whether he will ever regain his former level remains in doubt.

Bayern club icon Karl-Heinz Rummenige, who also sits on the club's supervisory board, voiced his concerns about Musiala to Sky after the match. "He has health problems, and that is common knowledge."

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Rummenige also raised the financial implications. "It is also common knowledge that he has a contract involving very substantial sums of money. As a club, we have to consider how we deal with that situation. I think that is responsible and entirely normal."

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Musiala is under contract until mid-2030 and reportedly earns around €25 million a year. Rummenige fears he will never regain his former level. "What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to return to the level he has shown in the past."

Asked whether a pay cut or a sale could be an option, Rummenige said: "I can't imagine Jamal leaving the club, or another club being willing to sign him under these circumstances."

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"That is a problem. I think we have handled the situation with the player very sensitively, and we all hope he makes a comeback, ideally in the best possible condition."

But what happens if that does not work out? "Then, of course, we still have to consider the financial consequences. And I think that is a decision the executive board and the supervisory board will unfortunately have to make," said Rummenige.