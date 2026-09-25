"Yes, there were enquiries. Last year as well. But a club has to be willing to pay the asking transfer fee. There was contact with PSG, that's true. I think PSG ultimately decided on Ferran Torres from Barcelona", De Ketelaere said in an interview with voetbalnieuws.be.

De Ketelaere used the World Cup to drive up his market value. With three goals and one assist, he led Belgium to the quarter-finals.

He scored the equaliser in the 2-1 defeat to eventual world champions Spain, the only goal the Spaniards conceded in the entire tournament. Before that, he had lit up the 4-1 last-16 win over the USA with two goals and one assist.

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Charles de Ketelaere was also linked with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were also said to have the versatile attacking player on their radar at the time. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that. Transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri had also reported in May that Munich held concrete interest in the left-footer, who is under contract until 2028.

Atalanta are demanding a transfer fee of at least €50 million for the attacking player. Bayern, however, strengthened elsewhere in the same position and paid €50 million for Ismael Saibari of PSV Eindhoven.

AC Milan initially loaned De Ketelaere to Bergamo in 2023 for a fee of €3 million. After one season in northern Italy, Atalanta then paid €23.7 million for the Belgian. In total, De Ketelaere made 148 competitive appearances for Atalanta. He returned 32 goals and the same number of assists.