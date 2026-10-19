Barcola stuns Liverpool with a striking admission about Paris

Away from Paris Saint-Germain, Bradley Barcola looks like a "fish" out of water. The French forward has been nowhere near as effective or as dangerous at Liverpool as he was in the French capital.

Liverpool paid Paris Saint-Germain 125 million euros for Barcola last summer. He still hasn't settled.

Pace, trickery, relentless running and the ability to play anywhere across the front line were supposed to transform Liverpool's attack. It hasn't happened yet.

Relief arrived recently in the Champions League, where Barcola grabbed a hat-trick against LASK for his first goals in a Liverpool shirt. The Premier League remains a different story, and his struggles there are plain to see.

The newspaper Sport published Bradley Barcola's comments during the programme Telefoot, where he said: "I am still trying to adapt, because things are completely different from how they were in Paris."

He continued: "I think the English league relies less on tactical aspects. I also had a coach with very great tactical ability. Now, things are completely different."

Those words go some way to explaining why he is finding life so hard.

On the trophies he collected in Paris, he added: "When I was in Paris, I did not necessarily realise what we were achieving, because we were winning all the time. But when you move to another club, you realise that what we achieved was truly exceptional."

In other words, at 24, Barcola accepts that life at PSG may have skewed his view of reality.

His overall numbers since that night in Austria read three goals and an assist in eight games. In the Premier League it's one assist in five, nowhere near what Liverpool's supporters expected of him.