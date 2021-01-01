Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

The reigning champions look to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2021 against the dangerous Quito side

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

They seem to have picked up where they left off this term too, sitting top with four wins and a draw from their opening five matches.

Independiente del Valle have regularly ranked among Ecuador's best performers both locally and at continental level.

The Quito side reached the Copa Libertadores final in 2016, and in 2019 lifted the Copa Sudamericana title.

Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz, where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

You can watch all of the 2021 Serie A season live on Fanatiz.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 3 6pm/9pm Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 3 3pm/6pm LDU Quito vs Mushuc Runa Fanatiz April 4 11am/2pm Orense vs Manta Fanatiz April 4 1:30pm/4:30pm 9 de Octubre vs Aucas Fanatiz April 4 4pm/7pm Tecnico Universitario vs Guayaquil City Fanatiz

Watch Serie A live on Fanatiz.