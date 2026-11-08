Barcelona came from behind to beat Atlético de Madrid 1-2 at the Metropolitano on Sunday evening. Giuliano Simeone gave Diego Simeone's side an early lead, but two goals from Fermín López turned the match in Hansi Flick's favour. Barcelona remain top of LaLiga, while Atlético have suffered a major blow.

Flick sprang a surprise by starting Marc Bernal in midfield and Brian Fariñas at right-back, with Frenkie de Jong on the bench. The Dutchman replaced Fariñas at half-time and, unexpectedly, took over at right-back. Julián Álvarez, Lee Kang-in and Giuliano Simeone started for Atlético.

Atlético started strongly, but goalkeeper Joan García produced an excellent save to deny Álvarez an early opener. Marc Pubill then struck the crossbar from a corner before Pedri hit the woodwork for Barcelona. In the tenth minute, Álvarez crossed for Giuliano Simeone to tap in from close range: 1-0.

Barcelona tried to take control but remained vulnerable to Atlético's quick counter-attacks. João Cancelo had a difficult evening, and an error by the Portuguese defender forced Joan García into another save from Álvarez. At the other end, Lamine Yamal caused plenty of problems, though the Madrid side's defence held firm for a long time.

Just before half-time, Fermín equalised for Barcelona. Pedri broke through the lines with a fine move, and Pubill's defensive intervention sent the ball into his team-mate's path. Fermín fired left-footed beyond Jan Oblak to make it 1-1.

After the break, Barcelona came out much stronger, with De Jong unexpectedly playing at right-back. Lamine Yamal had several early chances to shoot, while Pubill diverted Pedri's effort behind for a corner. Atlético kept looking for openings on the counter, but Álvarez lobbed a huge chance over the goal.

In the 66th minute, Lamine Yamal picked out Fermín with an excellent through-ball. The midfielder finished calmly for his second goal of the evening, completing the comeback: 1-2. Atlético had to take increasing risks to avoid defeat.

Flick brought on Eric García and Gavi in the closing stages, with De Jong moving back into midfield. Atlético pushed further forward in search of an equaliser, but Barcelona held on.

With that hard-fought victory in Madrid, Barcelona enter the international break top of the table. They are three points ahead of Real Madrid and five ahead of Atlético Madrid.