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Just days before the start of the Under-17 World Cup, the Ecuador national team and all of Europe's major clubs received shocking news: their young captain is out of the tournament.

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Deinner Ordóñez, a promising Ecuadorian talent who had been a Barcelona target, has suffered a major setback. Injury has forced him to pull out unexpectedly from Ecuador's Under-17 World Cup squad, according to Spanish newspaper "Sport".

Ordóñez is one of the rising talents from the Independiente del Valle academy, which has established itself in recent years as one of South America's leading academies and has produced plenty of big stars.

The 17-year-old right-sided defender stands 1.88 metres tall and pairs excellent physical attributes with a high level of technical ability. His accurate passing and leadership on the pitch make him stand out.

He captains Ecuador's Under-17 side and was expected to be one of the stars of the Under-17 World Cup, which gets under way in Qatar next Thursday and runs until 13 December.

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The Ecuadorian Football Federation, however, announced that the defender would miss out through injury. They didn't specify the nature of the problem, which only adds to the uncertainty over how long he'll be out and when he'll return to action.

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All of Europe's major clubs had been keeping tabs on Ordóñez, Barcelona included. The Catalans are scouting the South American market hard, hunting for young talent capable of leading the way in the future.

His strong physique, pace and power in challenges make him a promising modern defender, and a perfect fit for the profile Barcelona's coaching staff are looking for at centre-back.

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Chelsea got there first, though. The English club reached an agreement with Independiente del Valle last November, when the player was just 16.

Under his career plan, he'll move to Europe once he turns 18 in October next year, meaning he'll arrive during the 2028 winter transfer window.

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Chelsea's sporting management will then decide the best path for him: either bringing him into the Chelsea youth academy or sending him to gain experience with sister club Racing Strasbourg in the French league.

With all of the club's assets up for sale, Chelsea are unsettled and lack a defined sporting strategy. That's why coaches at other European clubs had been so keen to watch Deinner Ordóñez at a major tournament such as the Under-17 World Cup.

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Always extremely gifted, the defender already has considerable experience even with his Under-20 side. He made his debut there at just 15, a figure that shows the scale of his early talent.

He's the third Ecuadorian footballer to join Chelsea in recent years, after Moisés Caicedo, for whom the club paid Brighton 116 million euros in 2023, and Kendry Páez, another promising talent who had been on Barcelona's radar.

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Páez faces an uncertain future at 19. After a spell at Racing Strasbourg and an unsuccessful loan at River Plate, he's now playing for Chelsea's Under-21 side. He could find a new club in January, with Celtic, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers all having shown interest in signing him.

Ordóñez has enormous potential and has what it takes to become one of the best defenders of his generation. He could follow in the footsteps of compatriots Willian Pacho, whom Luis Enrique led to two Champions League titles, and Piero Hincapié, who now plays for Arteta's Arsenal.

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Both came through the youth ranks at Independiente del Valle. No wonder everyone is waiting for Ordóñez to make a swift return and continue Ecuador's success story in Europe.